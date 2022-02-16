Chicago broker sentenced to federal prison for selling fraudulent White Sox tickets

A Chicago ticket broker was sentenced to one year and six months in federal prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of selling fraudulent tickets to Chicago White Sox games. In October, a jury found Lee, 35, guilty of fraud. In addition, United States District Judge James Kennelly ordered Lee to pay back $74,650 in restitution to the White Sox and his co-defendants would have to forfeit $450,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kennelly rejected Lee’s claim that he actually helped the White Sox by putting more fans in the stadium to spend money on concessions. The judge failed to be compelled by Lee’s attorney’s argument. Kennelly called that particular viewpoint “delusional,” and believed that schemes such as the one Lee took part in shouldn’t be tolerated.

“The math needs to include the possibility that, if I get caught paying these people under the table, I’m going to lose my liberty,” Kennelly said. “Without that, it’s just dollars and cents.”

Lee, who owned the Chicago ticket brokerage company Great Tickets, worked alongside two White Sox employees, James Costello and William O’Neill. In 2020, Costello and O’Neill were arrested and accused of participating in the elaborate scheme that involved thousands of counterfeit tickets to White Sox games.

The scheme ended up accruing an estimated $1 million between the three men. Costello and O’Neill pled guilty for their roles in the scheme, but are still waiting to be sentenced.