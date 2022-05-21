Front Page

Chicago Bulls Re-Signing Zach LaVine ‘No Slam Dunk’: Can Dallas Mavs Lure in Free Agency?

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
As the Dallas Mavericks continue their Western Conference Finals battle against the Golden State Warriors, rumors are already starting to heat up around an upcoming unrestricted free agent that Dallas might be interested in pursuing this summer.

“A prominent topic of conversation this week has been Zach LaVine’s future. Opinion — some of it educated, some of it guesswork — is varied on what the Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star guard will do when he hits unrestricted free agency on July 1,” wrote Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson on Friday.

