Chicago Mayor Brings Message to Dallas

By Cheryl Smith, Publisher, Texas Metro News / iMessenger Media

During a stop in Dallas Wednesday, before moving on to Houston and Austin, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discussed several issues as she prepares for a reelection bid and what is expected to be an expensive race in 2023.

Citing figures in the $10 million range, the first term mayor said the race was going to be costly, and while the media and some segments want to see controversy, she is going to focus on talking about the great things happening in Chicago.

Hosted by Dallas businessman Willis Johnson of JBJ Management, Lightfoot, who is an attorney serving her first term as the 56th mayor of the third largest city (by rank and population) in the country, touted a record that she said proves she deserves another term.

An audience of former mayors, city managers, business leaders and other elected officials listened intently as statistics regarding crime, housing, economic development and education were shared.

Poised, confident and matter-of-factly, she addressed her city’s “image” issues and critics who are not addressing her record and handling of everything from hiring a new police superintendent – in Dallas’ former police chief David O. Brown — or managing during the pandemic.

Voters will have their say on Feb. 28, 2023 and if there is no clear victor with a majority of votes cast, there will be a runoff election on April 4, 2023.



