Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson addresses state lawmakers | Illinois

The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson discussed his agenda for the Windy City in Springfield Wednesday before a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly.

After defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a close runoff election, Johnson, the former Cook County Commissioner, is now set to become Chicago’s 57th mayor.

Johnson addressed Illinois state lawmakers for the first time and said he hopes to have a partnership with the rest of the state.

“I want to take a moment to lay out in a very specific way, in front of all of you, my vision for how Chicago and Springfield can work together to deliver for the people of Illinois,” Johnson said.

By working together, he said they could meet his goals for the state.

“See, I believe we can show every community in Illinois that in our hearts we treasure the lives, the safety, the economic security and the rights of all Illinoisans.”

Johnson, who called his campaign a multicultural movement, has received pushback from some for being too progressive to fix the issues plaguing Chicago. Chicago and Illinois have shown to be a progressive state, he said.

“We will do it together by leveraging our strength. A dynamic workforce, world-class cultural and educational institutions, robust infrastructure and progressive values that embrace everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s no coincidence that the progressive values led President Joe Biden to select Chicago, Illinois, to host the Democratic Convention in 2024.”

Johnson will replace current Mayor Lori Lightfoot next month. Lightfoot was elected in 2019 and encountered several issues while in office, including crime and public safety.

Under Lightfoot’s tenure, total crime has risen 75%, according to Chicago Police statistics. Last weekend, a gathering of teenagers in the city led to two people being shot and many others injured, and property damaged.

Some have questioned Johnson’s commitment to public safety after being tied to the defund the police movement. But Johnson said Wednesday it is a priority to address crime in the city.

“Public safety is a prerequisite to the prosperity of Chicago,” Johnson told the General Assembly. “The voters have sent a clear message that they want to get smart, not just tough on crime. We have a mandate to make bold, necessary investments that address the root causes of violence.”

The mayor-elect’s goal is to get kids off the street by creating jobs for them.

“To address the root causes of crime, you all, our city currently faces a youth employment rate of 19% for those 16 to 19 years old and 12% for those 20 to 24 years old,” Johnson said. “As a result, too many young Chicagoans feel there is nowhere to turn.”

Johnson will be sworn into office on May 15.