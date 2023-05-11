Chicago Officer Aréanah Preston killed: 4 teenagers charged with murder

Four teenagers, including a 16-year-old who will be tried as an adult, have been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Areanah Preston, 24. The incident occurred during a robbery spree on Friday and Saturday, in which the suspects also faced charges of armed robbery, burglary, and motor vehicle theft. The youngest suspect was linked to the murder by a friend who reported his bragging to the police, leading to further details of the shooting being revealed. The suspects were ordered to be held without bail and Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the police department for apprehending the suspects.



