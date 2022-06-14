Chicago Scenic Studios Expands Florida Operations With New Orlando Facility

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The progressive creator of experiential, participating, and crowd-pleasing experiences – Chicago Scenic Studios – is opening a brand new workplace and prototyping area in Orlando, the world capital of themed leisure.

“Our new Florida location is the natural next step for Chicago Scenic – which has always been ‘anywhere scenic’ in terms of the breadth and depth of our client projects,” stated Blasko Ristic, President of Chicago Scenic Studios. “For some time now we’ve been serving clients across the themed entertainment spectrum. Our Orlando team is made up of industry veterans with deep experience in creating venues and installations for theme parks, aquariums, and other attractions,” Ristic added.

Chicago Scenic’s new Orlando workplace is situated close to the longer term house of Universal’s Epic Universe, which is at present beneath building – and inside 20-minutes of all main Orlando theme parks and sights. The deal with is: 7075 Kingspointe Parkway, Suite15.

“We’re building on our excellent legacy of designing and building attractions that create buzz – and now we’re able to collaborate with clients in person and with ease,” stated Jason Ohlsen, Vice President, and head of Chicago Scenic’s Florida operations. “Our Florida team features expertise in project management, technical design/drafting, engineering, prototyping, and sales/business development,” Ohlsen added.

Ohlsen joined Chicago Scenic with greater than 20 years of expertise main initiatives and offering design course for theme parks, aquariums, museums, and different sights. Prior to Chicago Scenic, he was in undertaking administration roles for Themeworks, Inc. and The Companies of Nassal.

Chicago Scenic serves shoppers throughout a broad vary – from theme parks and museums to tech companies and retail chains, TV broadcast firms, structure and design companies, cruise ship operators, automobile makers, experiential companies, municipalities, and extra.

Learn extra about Chicago Scenic at: www.chicagoscenic.com.