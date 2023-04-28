Chicago suburb students seen chasing cow on sidewalk after ‘senior prank’ goes wrong

Law enforcement captured a cow that have been delivered to a highschool close to Chicago for a senior prank and later escaped. A video taken in an Illinois community by means of Roger Plummer confirmed the brown bovine working down a sidewalk whilst a bunch of boys chased after it. Niles Police Chief Luis C. Tigera reported responding to Northridge Preparatory School at simply sooner than 3 a.m. EST on the foundation of a document of “suspicious subjects in the area.” Authorities cautioned citizens and guests to keep away from the world till the cow was once secured.

An investigation later published that the animals concerned within the incident had been bought the usage of Craigslist, together with a pig purchased close to Dixon. The cow was once bought close to Winneconne, Wisconsin, and chickens belonging to a scholar had been additionally delivered to the varsity. “Wagner Farms was unable to take possession of the cow, so it will be transferred to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, Illinois,” the police mentioned in a press unencumber.



