Chicago, Texas feud over busing of foreign nationals picks up | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has written to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urging his administration to stop busing migrants into Chicago.

The busing began in August 2022 as Abbott said cities like Chicago are only getting a small number of what’s coming across the border because of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Critics say the Biden administration isn’t doing enough, resulting in a surge of illegal border crossings in Texas and elsewhere.

Lightfoot, who is set to be replaced later this month, said in her letter that the busing needs to stop.

“Chicago is a welcoming City, and we collaborate with county, state, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly and dignified way,” Lightfoot’s letter reads. “We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others.”

Abbott has argued the same, that Texas’ resources are drained because of the more than million foreign nationa; who have crossed into the Lone Star State since Biden took office.

Lightfoot went on to say that Abbott does not care about these people.

“I know by your actions that you either do not see or do not care about the trauma these migrants have already faced and continue to suffer under the humanitarian crisis you have created,” Lightfoot said. “But I beseech you anyway, treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve. To tell them to go to Chicago or to inhumanely bus them here is an inviable and misleading choice.”

State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, told The Center Square that Abbott is drawing attention to a larger problem.

“If Chicago can’t handle a few thousand immigrants, how in the world [is Texas] supposed to deal with the hundreds of thousands coming into Texas,” Halbrook said. “I think Gov. Abbott is trying to make a point to show how big this problem really is.”

Halbrook said Lightfoot and other Chicago lawmakers wanted a sanctuary city.

“It’s easy to make those statements, and its easy to be a sanctuary city when you don’t have any consequences to face that decision,” Halbrook said. “Now the mayor has got this reality of these immigrants being bused into the city, and she’s having to sing a different tune.”

Lightfoot says she will continue calling on the federal government for more resources and support. Chicago, Naperville, Elk Grove Village, and Des Plaines have seen migrants arrive in their towns.