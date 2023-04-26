Chicago’s Little Village residents form patrol group to address rising crime | Illinois

(The Center Square) – In the face of a string of recent armed robberies targeting street vendors and with overall robberies up by almost 48% over the past year, a group of Little Village area residents have formed a citizens patrol group.

According to WGN News, working in packs of up to seven individuals, the groups’ aim to be out and about in the early hours of the morning as part of a plan to help protect some of the community’s most vulnerable workers as the attacks against them grow more common.

Over the period in question, Rafael Dominguez said he has been robbed twice, both times at gunpoint.

“The first time was a gun,” he told WGN. “The second time was a rifle. People coming and robbing vendors, we need more patrols.”

Little Village Park President Mercedes Alvarez is at the center of the movement to keep vendors safe. On one recent morning, she was out making the rounds before daybreak, checking in with businesses and knocking on doors to make sure everything was running as it should be.

The Chicago Police Department also is keeping close watch, recently releasing a statement where they said “to address the recent incidents targeting the street vendor community in the 10th District, we have placed special attention and additional visibility in the affected areas. We will continue to adjust resources as necessary as we work to combat these crimes.”

As another one of the citizen patrol members, Angel Valdes said he’s convinced the group is making a difference in keeping the community safe.

“What I do is drive by, blow the horn and let them know I’m here,” he told WGN. “And they feel more comfortable.”

At the same time, current 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez said he will continue to work with CPD in an effort to increase patrols in the neighborhood, especially during the early morning hours when most street vendors are out.

“We’ve worked hard with the uptick here since November,” he told WGN. “You know one robbery is too many. We are going to keep working until it doesn’t exist in our community.”