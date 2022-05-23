Chicken Guy! now serving breakfast at Winter Park location | Food News | Orlando

You can’t really call yourself a flavortown if you don’t have plenty of options for breakfast. Rather than being stuck as a flavor hamlet, the Winter Park location of Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! has launched a breakfast menu for early morning donkey sauce fiends.
The Winter Park location is the trial balloon for Chicken Guy!’s breakfast. Though the spot just opened, it’s the first in the nation to roll out morning items under Fieri’s fast-casual brand.
The menu is suitably over-the-top, including a version of chicken and waffles where the chicken comes inside the batter. A pancake chicken tender sandwich is also available for folks who like to keep their cakes and chicken separate. Elsewhere, the menu also offers breakfast standbys like sausage, egg and cheese.
Breakfast started today and runs every day from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.