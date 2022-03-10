Chief: Second Joplin officer won’t recover from shooting

The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was amongst three shot on Tuesday “won’t get well” from his accidents

A Joplin, Missouri, police officer who was shot together with two different officers this week “won’t get well” from his accidents, Police Chief Sloan Rowland mentioned Thursday.

Rowland introduced that patrol officer Jake Reed’s household mentioned he was being ready to donate organs.

“We’re so proud, so grateful and without end in debt for his service to this group. … Jake is an excellent younger man,” Rowland mentioned.

Cpl. Benjamin Cooper died after being shot within the preliminary confrontation on Tuesday. A 3rd officer, Rick Hirshey, was additionally shot and was in severe however secure situation Thursday, Rowland mentioned.

Reed joined the police drive in 2017. He and Cooper had been among the many first officers to confront 40-year-old Anthony Felix at a shopping center in Joplin Tuesday afternoon.

Felix shot the 2 officers, stole a patrol automobile and fled. He crashed the automobile and was on foot when Hirshey noticed him attempting to steal one other car and positioned his patrol car to cease the theft. Felix shot Hirshey via the windshield and hit him within the face, Rowland mentioned.

Hirshey retired from the police drive three months in the past after greater than 20 years of service however then returned to the division. He’ll face severe well being issues and several other surgical procedures within the days to return, the chief mentioned.

Felix was then shot and killed by police Capt. William Davis, Rowland mentioned. Davis, a veteran of greater than 15 years, left cowl and uncovered himself to cease the suspect.

“If not for Capt. Davis’ actions, extra officers and residents might have been killed,” Rowland mentioned.

Rowland requested everybody to wish for all of the officers concerned. He additionally thanked the group for its outpouring of assist for the reason that taking pictures.

Police haven’t launched any details about Felix.