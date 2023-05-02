Chiefs expected to re-sign No. 2 touchdown scorer, RB Jerick McKinnon, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to give a boost to their Super Bowl name protection as working again Jerick McKinnon is expected to re-sign with the workforce, as reported through NFL Media. The participant, who will flip 31 on May 3, accomplished career-highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (512), and receiving touchdowns (9) within the 2022 season. McKinnon made a complete of 10 scrimmage touchdowns, and his 9 during the air had been virtually double the choice of the runner-ups, together with Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, and Christian McCaffrey. He ended the 2022 common season with six consecutive video games with a receiving touchdown which is the longest such streak through a working again because the Super Bowl Era in 1966.

KC Jerick McKinnon 9 GB Aaron Jones 5 LAC Austin Ekeler 5 SF Christian McCaffrey 5 DEN Samaje Perine 4 TEN Dontrell Hilliard 4

McKinnon made an important contribution to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win, making the game-sealing play when he ran down the left sideline for 9 yards, kneeling down on the two as an alternative of scoring a touchdown. This led to Philadelphia burning their remaining timeout, and after they ultimately won the ball again, there have been best 8 seconds last within the fit. Despite tearing his ACL in 2018 and lacking the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons with knee accidents, Jerick McKinnon has fought his long ago to the NFL and is now a very important part of the Chiefs’ passing recreation, along Patrick Mahomes.