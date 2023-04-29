Chiefs move up, pick SMU WR Rashee Rice at No. 55 in NFL Draft

The town of North Richland Hills has any other soccer famous person on their arms as SMU’s electrifying Mustangs receiver, Rashee Rice, used to be decided on by way of the Kansas City Chiefs with the fifty fifth total pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Rice made a reputation for himself in faculty as an offensive weapon, able to turning any play right into a landing.
Rice, who stands at a cast 6-foot-1 and weighs 204 kilos, will now have the option to catch passes from one of the vital highest quarterbacks in the NFL, fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded up with the Detroit Lions to make a choice Rice in the second one spherical, giving up the 63rd, 122nd, and 249th alternatives in trade for the fifty fifth and 194th alternatives.
Rice used to be a second-team AP All-American and led the Mustangs in receiving yards for 3 of his 4 years at SMU. As a senior, he stuck an outstanding 96 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It’s conceivable that Mahomes or Chiefs proprietor Dan Hunt, who lives in North Texas, stuck a couple of Mustangs video games and noticed Rice’s thrilling on-field talents firsthand, prompting the staff to business up and safe him.