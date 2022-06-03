Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on new offense without Tyreek Hill: ‘You love the challenge’

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs offense is constructed across the absurd expertise of Patrick Mahomes, however over the past a number of seasons, it has additionally been constructed round two uniquely gifted pass-catchers: tight finish Travis Kelce and extensive receiver Tyreek Hill. Clearly, that won’t be the case in 2022, after the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins in trade for first-, second-, and fourth-round picks within the 2022 NFL Draft, in addition to a sixth-round choice in 2023. As a substitute, the Chiefs should do issues a bit in a different way.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is worked up for the problem.

“You like the problem. That is the great thing about it,” Bieniemy said at a press conference this week. “And the factor that it does, as a result of we have had so many individuals round for therefore a few years, it forces us to return to the inspiration — establishing the inspiration of constructing it and ensuring that we’re addressing all of the little particulars of each idea to ensure that all people has a whole understanding of precisely what we would like and the way we would like it finished. So it has been enjoyable. And it has been enjoyable for us as a workers, too, simply ensuring that we’re instructing it the precise method.”

In Hill’s place, the Chiefs introduced in a various group of receivers who convey completely different features of the sport to the desk. In Marquez Valdes-Scantling, they’ve a big-bodied deep risk. In JuJu Smith-Schuster, they’ve a giant slot, possession receiver. And in rookie Skyy Moore, they’ve a shifty slot man who also can get deep down the sphere on the perimeter.

“All of them convey one thing completely different to the desk and that is the distinctive half about it,” Bieniemy stated. “I believe there’s going to be numerous variety as a result of all people presents one thing completely different. So it’ll be new, it’ll be thrilling. And like I stated, it has been enjoyable. And also you hear us on the market — it is numerous enjoyable as a result of these guys are studying one thing new for the primary time. And so that is what’s thrilling about it.”

There is not any query that Kansas Metropolis’s offense will look completely different than it has previously. The query now could be whether or not it may be as environment friendly and explosive because it was with Hill; the reply to that query will doubtless decide whether or not or not the Chiefs return to the AFC title sport for the fifth consecutive yr, and whether or not the can advance to their third Tremendous Bowl throughout that point.