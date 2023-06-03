Xaviar Babudar, a Kansas Chiefs superfan, was once not too long ago added to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list after allegedly robbing a bank in Oklahoma. He is lately the 5th most wanted fugitive in the area. According to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, a $1 million bond warrant was once issued after Babudar got rid of his ankle track and neglected his arraignment listening to in March.

Babudar, who’s now 28 years outdated, was once anticipated to wait his arraignment listening to on March 27. He was once arrested on December 16 for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union whilst being masked or disguised. He is lately going through fees of theft with a perilous weapon and attack. In February, Babudar pleaded now not accountable to those fees and was once launched on bond.

However, in March, Babudar got rid of his ankle track and neglected his listening to, prompting his bail bondsman to search for him. When his bondsman went to his lodge, he discovered that Babudar was once now not there and had disposed of the ankle track in close by woods. Since fleeing, Babudar has now not answered to any makes an attempt to touch him. After he went lacking, the District Attorney added an extra rate of getting rid of an digital tracking tool towards him.

If you’ve any information on the whereabouts of Xaviar Babudar, please touch the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers or your native government.