Chiefs to bring back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator for 2022 season, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season, as Eric Bieniemy will return to the position for 2022 (per NFL.com). Bieniemy’s contract expired with the Chiefs this offseason, so he was free to go to any team in case the Chiefs decided not to bring him back.

The Chiefs have scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.3) since Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator in 2018, along with the most yards per game (404.2). Kansas City also has the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy’s run, going 50-15 with three conference championship game appearances and a Super Bowl title in the 2019 season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the second-highest passer rating since the start of the 2018 season — all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy had an opportunity to land another head coaching job in 2022, but was passed over for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints jobs (Denver went to Nathaniel Hackett and New Orleans went to Dennis Allen). Being part of the Andy Reid coaching tree hasn’t helped Bieniemy become an NFL head coach, even though plenty of Reid’s former assistants have been successful in the league. Bieniemy has never been a head coach at any level and has been on Reid’s staff since Reid was hired by Kansas City in 2013, with Bieniemy first being a running backs coach before his promotion to offensive coordinator in 2018.

If Bieniemy were to hit the open market, he would arguably have become the hottest offensive coordinator candidate available — even with teams starting to fill their coaching staffs. Their loss is the Chiefs’ gain, as Bieniemy will be back in Kansas City for the 2022 season — perhaps even longer.