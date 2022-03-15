Chiefs to sign Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal, per report

A wild day in NFL free company began with Ryan Jensen saying he was staying in Tampa following Tom Brady’s return after a 40-day retirement. It ended with the Chiefs — the workforce Tampa Bay defeated within the Tremendous Bowl 13 months in the past — signing former Texans security Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal consists of $20 million assured, in line with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 68th total choose within the 2018 NFL Draft, Reid made 53 common season begins throughout his 4 seasons in Houston. He recorded 315 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two compelled fumbles and three fumble recoveries whereas seeing time at each free and robust security.

The 25-year-old Reid’s arrival in Kansas Metropolis all however confirms that the Chiefs will likely be transferring on from Tyrann Mathieu, a free agent who performed with Reid in Houston throughout the 2018 season. In three seasons in Kansas Metropolis, Mathieu was named to the Professional Bowl every season. He earned All-Professional honors in 2020 after recording a career-high six interceptions.

Kansas Metropolis is seeking to enhance its secondary after ending 27th within the NFL final season in passing yards allowed. Within the playoffs, they allowed Josh Allen to throw for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns within the divisional spherical earlier than giving up a number of massive throws by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow within the AFC Championship Sport.