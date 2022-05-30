Chiefs unconcerned about Orlando Brown’s absence at OTAs; Pro Bowl LT yet to sign franchise tag

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs made certain Orlando Brown did not hit free company by inserting the franchise tag on him this offseason. Brown nonetheless hasn’t signed his tender, which explains his absence from voluntary OTAs at this stage of the sport.

There is not any concern on the Chiefs’ finish whether or not Brown will ultimately present up. Kansas Metropolis has each intention on getting a long-term deal executed with its franchise left sort out.

“He is nonetheless working to get an agent, is what he is doing,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated throughout OTAs. “He is interviewing these totally different folks. As soon as he will get that taken care of, we’ll have the ability to roll. I do know he is figuring out down in Florida, so he’s getting his exercises in.”

Brown allowed simply 4 sacks and 37 pressures in his first season with the Chiefs, permitting zero sacks and simply seven pressures over his final 5 regular-season video games. He earned a Professional Bowl spot in 2021 and is the one sort out within the NFL to earn a Professional Bowl spot in every of the final three seasons.

The Chiefs allowed the ninth-most pressures within the NFL (234), however the third-fewest sacks (28). Patrick Mahomes was sacked simply 4.0% of the time, which was additionally the the third fewest within the league. Mahomes had 2.83 seconds to throw (ninth-best in NFL) and the Chiefs’ offensive line allowed 2.59 seconds in allotted time to strain (fourth-best in NFL).

Brown was a serious catalyst towards the Chiefs’ offensive line rising into among the finest within the league, which is why getting a long-term deal executed is paramount. Kansas Metropolis has till mid-July to signal Brown to a long-term deal, or else he’ll earn $16,662,000 in 2022.

As soon as Brown hires an agent (he was planning to symbolize himself), he and the Chiefs can get rolling on ensuring either side work collectively for a very long time.

“He is a man that loves soccer,” Patrick Mahomes stated. “I do know he desires to be right here and to be a Chief.”