Chiefs working on contract extension for Tyreek Hill as receiver enters final year of his contract, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs are working on an extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus swapped proposals this week with Kansas City, per Rapoport, as the two sides look to hammer out a deal that has the receiver with the Chiefs for the long term.

Hill is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million extension that he signed with the team back in 2019. That contract had Hill earning an average annual salary of $18 million and, as Rapoport relays, the Chiefs structured that contract in such a way where Hill had to earn every bit of cash following his off-the-field incidents. This new extension, however, should be structured more traditionally and come with a pay increase.

The $18 million in AAV currently has Hill as the sixth highest-paid receiver in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million in AAV), Julio Jones ($22 million), Keenan Allen ($20.2 million), Amari Cooper ($20 million), and Michael Thomas ($19.25 million) are all above Hill. 2022 free agents Davante Adams and Chris Godwin could also leap into this realm this offseason. According to Spotrac’s market value calculations, Hill could see a new contract with a projected AAV of $21.4 million.

If the two sides do get a deal done in the near future, it could help the Chiefs in free agency. At the moment, Hill carries with him a $20.6 million cap hit for the 2022 season, and an extension could help reduce that number, thus giving Kansas City more room to build its roster.

Hill has been with the Chiefs for his entire NFL career after Kansas City selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama. Since coming into the league, the 28-year-old has proven to be one of the NFL’s most dominant weapons at his positions thanks to his blazing speed. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and has been named first-team All-Pro three times as well. Hill has also been a key cog in the Chiefs two Super Bowl appearances over his tenure, including during their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.