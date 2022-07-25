TAMPA, Fla. — An area group is forming lasting friendships for canine and people. Lynne Tonte began a meetup group referred to as Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area 13 years in the past and it is stronger than ever.

“I didn’t realize that, in all honesty, when I started the group, how much it would change not only mine, but other people’s lives. I have lifelong friends. I have people on the group that have bought homes together,” defined Tonte.

Lynne Tonte

The group is for anybody who has a canine that weighs beneath 20 kilos. There are Shih tzus, Malteses, and even Dachshunds. The group additionally has occasions all the time, they usually’ve raised tens of 1000’s of dollars for native animal organizations over the years.

“But that’s where it really started. We wanted to give back to the community, but we wanted to have fun doing it because that was part of the group,” stated Tonte.

Lynne Tonte

Lynne Tonte

This group positive does have enjoyable. They have a band referred to as Kirby and the bow ladies since there’s now just a little boy pet in the group. The complete expertise is rewarding for Tonte, but it surely’s really the present that retains on giving.

“The friendships that the dogs have created with each other and the people. Nothing beats that,” stated Tonte.

