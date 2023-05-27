Texas

Child dies after being locked in disabled car in north Houston

May 26, 2023
posting


The content material under is the HTML code for a piece of writing that features a header phase with a photograph and byline, a news tale in regards to the investigation into the loss of life of a 4-year-old kid who used to be discovered subconscious in a disabled car in north Houston, an embedded tweet from the Houston Police Department, and a footer phase with the creator’s bio.

Photo of John Wayne Ferguson
John Wayne Ferguson, Staff Writer



Breaking news

Breaking news


Houston Chronicle

Police Friday night were investigating the loss of life of a 4-year-old boy who died after being discovered subconscious in a disabled car in north Houston.

The kid used to be discovered about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Oriole, in the Independence Heights group, Houston police mentioned.

MORE ON HOUSTON CHRONICLE.COM: League City guy discovered accountable in 1983 brutal triple killings at Corvette Concepts

Police told KTRK that two kids have been discovered in the locked car. Both have been taken to a sanatorium, the place one died and the opposite used to be nonetheless in essential situation. The kids will have been enjoying prior to they become locked throughout the car, in keeping with the TV station.

The kids were not in an instant known. No fees had been filed.

[email protected]

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram