On Friday, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was once referred to as to reply to an incident the place a kid were hit by a vehicle in Brooksville, Florida on Batten Road.

HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

The sufferer was once in an instant airlifted by HCFR to a close-by pediatric trauma middle. However, the present situation of the sufferer is unknown presently.