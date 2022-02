HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child was shot Wednesday afternoon in Haltom City and has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of Eastridge.

Police did not give the child’s age, but said she is a little girl.

There is no word on a suspect at this point.

More to come.