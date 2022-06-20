Florida

Child stabbed in chest by catfish barb in New Port Richey

June 20, 2022
Chris Porter


NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A toddler was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb on Monday afternoon, in line with Pasco County Fire Rescue (PFR).

PFR mentioned a barb from a catfish stabbed the kid from 1″ to 1.5″ into the kid’s chest cavity.

While being taken to the hospital by their mom the kid started having hassle respiratory.

Firefighters responded to U.S. 19, the place the kid was listed as a trauma alert and airlifted to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital for remedy.

At this time, no additional particulars have been launched.

Story growing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the most recent.

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram