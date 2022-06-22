Children, 2 months and 2 years old, missing out of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert is energetic for 2 younger youngsters, ages 2 months and 2 years, who had been final seen in Fort Myers.

Genesis Barrios, 2 months previous, was final seen carrying a long-sleeve blue onesie. She has a pink blanket together with her.

Yazmin Barrios, 2, was final seen carrying a two-piece tank high and backside with silver stars.

FDLE stated the pair had been final seen within the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue. According to the alert, Genesis was final seen on Monday, June 20.

The alert didn’t present a date that Yazmin was final seen.

Investigators imagine they’re within the firm of two adults, 25-year-old Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and 35-year-old Immer Barrios. Authorities didn’t present information on the connection between the kids and the adults.

They are reported to be in a 2013 grey Dodge Dart, Florida tag #QFG-B59.

If you understand of their whereabouts or have information that will assist, contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700, 911, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.