On Memorial Day in Washington, D.C., the Fife & Drum Corps of Linton Hall School greeted veterans at Dulles Airport. The Corps consists of musicians as young as six years old, and they carried on a tradition that dates back to the American Revolution. Jan Crawford reported on this heartwarming event. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.
Children’s fife & drum corps greets veterans on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C.
On Memorial Day in Washington, D.C., the Fife & Drum Corps of Linton Hall School greeted veterans at Dulles Airport. The Corps consists of musicians as young as six years old, and they carried on a tradition that dates back to the American Revolution. Jan Crawford reported on this heartwarming event. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.