Child’s body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A baby’s physique was discovered inside a house in central California throughout a seek for a lacking 8-year-old woman

MERCED, Calif. — A baby’s physique was discovered inside a house in central California throughout a seek for a lacking 8-year-old woman, authorities mentioned.

Investigators found the physique Friday whereas serving a search warrant at a house in Merced, town’s police division mentioned in a press release. They had been performing on a tip from police within the San Francisco Bay Space metropolis of Hayward, which obtained a lacking particular person report on Tuesday from relations of Sophia Mason.

The relations mentioned they’d not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was identified to remain at completely different places between Hayward and Southern California.

Merced police mentioned investigators had been working to establish the physique. They didn’t launch the reason for loss of life.

A detective instructed the Merced Solar-Star the kid’s mom was arrested by Hayward police, and the woman was not along with her.

Alameda County jail information present Samantha Johnson was taken into custody on Thursday and booked for investigation of inflicting corporal damage on a baby and resisting arrest. Her arraignment was set for Tuesday.