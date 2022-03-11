“Chill the f*** out”: Jameela Jamil joins online flaming of Kim Kardashian after “work ethic” advice

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photographs for DVF — Arnold Jerocki/Getty Photographs

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian‘s latest recommendation to younger girls about working arduous didn’t go over well on social media — at all.

The truth TV star and entrepreneur spoke to Variety when she suggested girls, “Get your f**king a** up and work. It looks as if no person needs to work today.”

The feedback, which additionally ran on an online video, drew flak throughout social media, together with from The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, who wasn’t having it.

“I feel should you grew up in Beverly Hills with tremendous profitable mother and father in what was merely a smaller mansion … No one wants to listen to your ideas on success/work ethic,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

In reference to Kim saying she has the identical 24 hours in a day that different girls have, Jamil replied, “99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY totally different 24 hours.”

Whereas Jamil admitted that Kim and her well-known sisters are a “tremendous spectacular household of businesswomen” with “a genius supervisor of their mom” who’ve put in, “their very own arduous work and private sacrifices,” she additionally famous there’s “a LOT of photoshop and a call to not care about deceptive folks about their magnificence claims while by no means disclosing how a lot secret work goes into their appearances…”

Jamil ended with, “Simply take the cash, use it for good and chill the f*** out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn to brag with out placing others down who’ve much less.”

Her feedback have been favored by actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who supplied within the feedback, “Lecturing those that weren’t born on third base about their work ethic is ridiculously impolite and disrespectful.”

