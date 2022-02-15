Chilly Cowboy auction and event to benefit Special Olympics Stillwater

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Media Contact:
Mack Burke | Editorial Coordinator | 405-744-5540 | [email protected]
Oklahoma State University First Cowboy Darren Shrum and softball student-athlete Chelsea Alexander are leading
a fundraiser for Special Olympics through an auction and event called the Chilly Cowboy.
The goal is to raise $10,000 or more, and all funds will directly support local Special
Olympics athletes and fund the state Special Olympics event that takes place in Stillwater.
The Chilly Cowboy event is March 7 at the OSU Student Union Plaza. OSU coaches, student-athletes
and other leaders will take the Chilly Cowboy plunge into cold water depending on
how much money is raised. For example, if the softball team raises $500, then softball
student-athletes will jump into the water. If the team collects $1,000 or more, then
head coach Kenny Gajewski would also take the jump.
If overall donations exceed $5,000, then Darren Shrum and OSU Athletic Director Chad
Weiberg will jump. If donations exceed $10,000, then football coach Mike Gundy and men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton will jump along with OSU President Kayse Shrum.
“The past couple of months I’ve watched the Cowboy family rally together to help Chelsea
make an event that is near and dear to her heart come to life,” Darren Shrum said.
“I am so excited to see the support from OSU and the community of Stillwater for this
event. We hope that this is only the start and plan to continue to grow the Chilly
Cowboy for years to come to support the Special Olympics and open doors for more opportunities
for the people with intellectual disabilities in our community.”
A live and online auction will take place March 5 in Gallagher-Iba Arena as part of
the OSU men’s basketball game against Texas Tech. The online auction includes four
baskets filled with various OSU athletics items and items from local businesses. The
live auction will be during halftime of the game and will include a Gundy-signed helmet
from this year’s Fiesta Bowl. To make a donation without purchasing an auction item,
visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/chilly-cowboy/c386703.
“I believe this event is the perfect way for the OSU family to come together to support
an organization that plays a fundamental role in our community,” Alexander said. “I’m
excited to see how the community comes together to support a cause that means a lot
to me. I’ve had the idea for this event for years now, and I can’t wait to see it
finally come to fruition.”