FORECAST: Chilly today, warm up on the way FORECAST: Chilly today, warm up on the way Updated: 7:15 AM CST Feb 12, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

THANKS FOR JOINING ME ON THE KOCO MOBILE APP AS WELL AS KOCO.COM. I’MET MEOROLOGIST TAYLOR COX YOUR HIGHS TODAY ARE GOING TO BE COOLER THAN WHAT WE SAW YESTERDAY AND ACTUALLY ABOUT 10 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE 43 IS YOUR HIGH THIS AFTERNOON 45 OUT IN CLINTON 44 IN STILLWATER. SO MOST OF US IN THE MID TO LOW 40S WITH THAT NORTHERLY WIND ABOUT 10 TO 15 MILES PER HOUR NOW THIS MORNING THAT WIND IS MUCH STRONGER, BUT IT’LL RELAX INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS. YOU’RE ALSO SEEING A GOOD AMOUNT OF CLOUDS THIS LEARNING, BUT WE WI LL SEE MORE SUNSHINE INTO THE AFTERNOON AS WELL HIGHS TOMORROW WARM ABOVE AVERAGE INTO THE UPPER AND MID 50S 67 BY MONDAY AND THAT’S ABOUT WHERE WE STAY PRETTY CONSISTENT THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WORK WEEK, BUT TEMPERATURES COME TUMBLING DOWN. LOOK AT THAT A 30 DEGREE TEMPERATURE DROP AS WE HEAD INTO THURSDAY. WHY IS THAT? WE HAVE A COLD FRONT COMING THROUGH THAT COLD FRONT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BRING US RAIN AS WELL AS SNOW WILL