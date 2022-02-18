Chinatown murder victim had over 40 stab wounds

NEW YORK — The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death inside her Chinatown apartment over the weekend has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and burglary as more details emerge on what police encountered at the scene.

Assamad Nash, 25, is due back in court on Friday.

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, surveillance video captured Christina Yuna Lee, 35, walking into her apartment building at 111 Chrystie Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The DA says Nash followed Lee up to the sixth floor and pushed his way into her apartment behind her.

Assamad Nash, 25, is led out of the 5th precinct in Manhattan in handcuffs on Monday. (Photo: NY1)

Prosecutors say neighbors heard Lee screaming for help and called 911.

Police arrived at 4:25 a.m. but could not get inside the apartment.

More officers and an emergency services unit showed up over an hour later, though the reason for the delay is unclear.

Prosecutors say Nash imitated a woman’s voice and said police were not needed.

Nash allegedly tried to get out through the fire escape, but went back inside after seeing police on the roof.

Emergency services eventually got into the apartment and found Nash hiding under the bed.

A knife was also recovered from behind a dresser.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say she had more than 40 stab wounds.

Crime scene tape outside 111 Chrystie Street on Monday. (NY1 photo)

“If this happened to Christina, this could happen to anyone. I mean, she was someone who was street smart, was completely capable and it’s just so tragic,” said Eli Klein, a friend of Lee’s who worked with her at his gallery for several years.

Court records show Nash had a history of misdemeanor arrests including assault and harassment.

He had been on supervised release since his most recent arrest was last month, when he was charged with criminal mischief.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the killing of Christina Lee during his visit to Albany on Monday.

He said the city needs to do more to address the mentally ill, and called it an issue that’s been overlooked for too long.

The mayor was in the state capitol to push for changes to bail reform and other criminal justice laws.

Adams met privately with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins before talking with Democratic members of both houses.

In the end, Adams did not get any assurances that state lawmakers will make the changes he wants and said the city will have to go it alone in trying to improve public safety.

“If I am not getting the things I laid out in the blueprint, I still have the obligation to keep the city safe,” said Adams. “That’s why we are putting in place our anti-gun unit. That’s why we are going to go after the causes and feeders of crime.”

Adams did not meet with Gov. Kathy Hochul during his trip to Albany, but the governor says the two remain in close contact.