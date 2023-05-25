Chirping sounds led Miami airport officials to a bag full of smuggled Amazon parrot eggs. Here’s how most of the chicks survived.

The 24 baby parrots, with their bright green feathers, chirped and bobbed their heads excitedly whenever someone approached their large cages. These Central American parrots were rescued from a smuggler at Miami International Airport and are being cared for by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation. The foundation’s staff provides around-the-clock care to the feathered babies, including five hand feedings a day in a room filled with large cages. These parrots have already survived a perilous journey, having been taken from their nests in a forest. At just 9 weeks old, they are nearly fully feathered, and the staff has begun transitioning them from a special formula to a diet of food pellets and fruit.

The director of the foundation, Paul Reillo, welcomed visitors to the conservatory in Loxahatchee, Florida, introducing the hand-raised babies. The hatchlings had been raised entirely by humans and had never seen their parents. It was their faint chirping inside a carry-on bag that alerted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the Miami airport, leading to their discovery. The passenger, Szu Ta Wu, had been caught with the baby parrots on his way back to Taiwan. Wu was arrested and, in May 2023, pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling birds into the United States, facing up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on August 1.

USDA regulations required the parrots to be quarantined for 45 days, and the conservatory staff worked tirelessly, providing care while also trying to identify the specific species. A team of forensic scientists from Florida International University identified the surviving parrots as yellow-naped and red-lored Amazons.

Reillo and his team now face the challenge of finding a permanent home for the birds, as parrots can live up to 70 years or longer. They are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services on a plan to release them into the wild to help restore their species. Illegal parrot trade is a significant threat to parrots globally, with about 90% of eggs being poached. The WWF notes that many parrots are bred legally for pets, but illegal trade and smuggling also occur, leading to many birds’ deaths in transit. Across the world, smuggled parrots and other exotic birds are often discovered in plastic bottles or hidden in bags, leading to some being saved while others are lost.



