Chisholm, Aguilar each hit 2 HRs as Marlins down Astros 7-4

HOUSTON (AP) – Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasn’t celebrating his accomplishments after hitting two residence runs Friday evening in a win over the Houston Astros for his second multi-homer sport this week.

The Miami Marlins star was already seeking to do extra.

“I wouldn’t mind another one tomorrow and have three,” he mentioned earlier than flashing an enormous grin.

Jesús Aguilar additionally homered twice to energy the Marlins to their fourth straight win within the 7-4 interleague victory.

“We’re just here to enjoy it,” Chisholm mentioned. “We’re just going to have fun every day, but we’re never satisfied with what we do. We’re going to keep on going. We’re not in first place, so we’ve got to just keep going.”

Chisholm and Aguilar each had solo photographs within the first inning earlier than each hitting two-run blasts within the fifth to make it 6-1 within the first assembly between these groups since 2017.

The offensive fireworks got here on an evening when starter Pablo López exited within the fifth inning with a bruised proper wrist after taking a comebacker off it. The group introduced that X-rays had been damaging.

“With the X-rays coming back negative, you feel better,” supervisor Don Mattingly mentioned. “It’s just a matter of getting the swelling out of there right away and see where it goes the next couple of days.”

Friday marked the fourth time in franchise historical past the Marlins have had two gamers hit a number of homers in a sport and the primary since Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones did it on May 23, 2015.

Chisholm, who has 12 residence runs this season, additionally hit two Tuesday in a win over the Nationals. Aguilar’s first homer was the a hundredth of his profession and he has eight this season.

Houston starter Luis García (3-5) allowed 5 hits and 5 runs, together with a career-high three homers, in 4 1/3 innings to lose his fourth straight determination after successful three of his first 4.

Cole Sulser allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Tanner Scott pitched an ideal ninth for his fourth save.

Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker each homered, and Yordan Alvarez had three hits and an RBI for the Astros, who misplaced for the third time in 4 video games as they went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring place.

“We had a number of opportunities with runners on and less than two outs and that hurt us, but we couldn’t keep the ball in the ballpark, either,” supervisor Dusty Baker mentioned.

The Marlins had been up by 4 within the sixth inning when the Astros loaded the bases with two outs, however Steven Okert retired Alex Bregman to go away all people stranded.

Chisholm despatched García’s third pitch of the sport into the bullpen in right-center for his second leadoff homer this season and the fifth of his profession. There had been two outs within the inning when Aguilar’s homer made it 2-0.

Brantley lower the result in 1 when he knocked one into the bullpen with one out within the backside of the inning.

García settled down after the robust first inning and had thrown three scoreless frames when Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out within the fifth. Chisholm then deposited his second homer into the bullpen to increase the result in 4-1.

García then walked Garrett Cooper to finish his evening and Phil Maton took over. He struck out Jorge Soler earlier than Aguilar’s second homer made it 6-1.

“The two two-run homers kind of pushed us out enough that we were able to kind of get a little bit more cushion and kind of sustain that,” Mattingly mentioned. “It wasn’t like a one-run game. We had some room for error.”

There was one out within the fifth inning when López was injured on a single by Brantley. The ball hit López’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. López instantly grabbed his wrist and winced in ache.

Trainers got here out to examine on him and he threw a few warmup pitches earlier than being taken out of the sport, strolling off the sector and into the clubhouse.

He was changed by Richard Bleier, who was greeted by a single by Bregman earlier than Alvarez hit an RBI single to chop the Marlins’ result in 6-2. Houston added one other run when Tucker grounded right into a forceout that scored Bregman.

López yielded six hits and two runs with 5 strikeouts and two walks.

Tucker’s residence run got here on a solo shot within the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Announced Friday that 3B Brian Anderson was identified with a gentle disk bulge in his lumbar backbone. There is not a timeline for his return to baseball exercise. … RHP Anthony Bender (again stiffness) threw a bullpen session of 15 pitches, which had been all fastballs, on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.61 ERA) opposes Braxton Garrett (0-1, 10.80) when the collection continues Saturday.

___

