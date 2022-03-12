Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club America: Liga MX live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Liga MX soccer is getting again underway after matches had been postponed final week because of fan violence in Queretaro. With the soccer again underway, how the league responds to violence can be a big story over the weekend in the course of the Clasico Nationwide, one of many largest rivalries in world soccer. This would be the 244th assembly all time (together with friendlies), Membership America holds the lead in victories however Chivas have taken the final two conferences and look to make it three in a row.

In solidarity after the violence, all followers have been requested to put on all white and with away supporters teams being banned from touring, the Chivas part can be made up of kids. There may even be an elevated safety presence for the match however hopes are that the soccer on the sector and a message of solidarity in a rivalry with out colours would be the tales on the night time.

Right here’s our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Easy methods to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, March 12 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 12 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Akron — Zapopan, Mexico

: Estadio Akron — Zapopan, Mexico TV: Telemundo | Reside stream: Peacock

Telemundo | Peacock Odds: Chivas +135; Draw +205; America +215 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chivas: Led by Alexis Vega, Chivas will look to punish a leaky America protection. Sporting a comparatively younger aspect, Marcelo Michel Leano has to be sure that they preserve their cool in a large derby match. Their inconsistent kind has them 11th within the Clausura however that’s adequate to have a bonus on their opposition on the day.

America: After topping the desk in the course of the Apertura, America have gotten off to a lower than stellar begin to the Clausura having gone winless of their final 5 matches. Struggling to attain targets, America might battle to comprise a Chivas assault that’s one of many higher scoring sides within the league. The hope is that after transferring on from Santiago Solari to begin the month, issues can be on the upswing.

Prediction

New administration and the load of the event will see the factors shared on the day. Decide: Chivas 1, America 1