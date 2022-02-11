Chlöe Bailey & Gunna Hold Hands In L.A.

Another day, another bit of these two “pushing P”—DA.

It looks like rumors of Chlöe and Gunna being more than just co-working collaborators could be true now that new footage has surfaced of them once again holding hands.

On Thursday, a video uploaded to TheShadeRoom showed the two getting out of a black SUV and walking hand-in-hand into a Los Angeles store with their entourage.

The footage also included a moment when Gunna picked up the “Have Mercy” songstress as she laughed and put her hands around his neck. The two also gazed into each other’s eyes and it looked as though Gunna was rapping to the singer, sparking rumors that the moment was actually for a music video.

The two previously collaborated on Gunna’s track “You & Me” from his DS4Ever album.

Still, there’s a strong possibility that romance may actually be blossoming between the two as our sources say the pair are doing more than just holding hands.

An insider confirmed to BOSSIP that Chlöe and Gunna were recently seen making out during a recent outing with friends which included stops at a bowling party and private studio event.

Ooop! Are you surprised to hear that they were seen tangling tongues?

The insider info comes after Gunna openly blushed on The Breakfast Club when asked about the “Have Mercy” singer. He also debunked an Internet rumor that they’re cousins.

“Definitely not my cousin, we ain’t cousins,” said Gunna noting that Chlöe is a woman he’d have to be “honest” with. “We’re really close friends. Got a hit, hit, song together. I plan on us performing the song together.”

What do YOU think Chlöe Bailey and Gunna? Are you here for them as a couple?