Chlöe Bailey on how Beyoncé helped with her ﻿’In Pieces’ ﻿album

Chlöe Bailey recently dropped her debut album In Pieces, and she revealed that she had some help from her mentor Beyoncé.

When asked if the mega poster had listened to In Pieces, Chlöe told Entertainment Tonight, “Yes, I know she listened to the album.”

“She gave me notes on it before I released it,” she added.

The Swarm actress went on to express her appreciation for Bey’s support, stating, “I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything.”

In Pieces, Chlöe’s first solo full-length project, was released on March 31.