Chlöe on the impact relationships have had on her music: “It has been helping”

Chlöe is single and ready to mingle, but as someone who didn’t attend a brick-and-mortar high school, her relationships have inspired the lyrics to her songs.

“It has been helping the music, because I never went to high school. I was homeschooled for high school,” she says on the premiere episode of Latto‘s 777 radio show. “So, it’s like all the experiences, falling in love, falling out of love, breaking up, making up, all of that, I’m going through it now.”

“So it’s really been motivating the lyrics,” she continued. “And when I’m angry, instead of crying or wanting to throw things, I just sit there and I write, and then I’m like, ‘OK, s***.'”

Fans have already gotten a taste of Chlöe’s music, but will hear an album’s worth of tracks Friday when In Pieces comes out. The project will mark her first solo effort, as previous projects were released under Chloe x Halle, with singer and sister Halle Bailey. As the two launched their careers together, comparisons are something they often face, which Chlöe says “really pisses me off.”

“I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters,” she says. “Sometimes we forget that we’re not twins and it’s like, don’t mess with my blood. Don’t mess with her. Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe. And it’s like, we shouldn’t have to.”

Chlöe said she’s also confused by comments about her transition into womanhood. When it comes to negative social media comments, she generally deals with it, but says there are days when it affects her more than others.