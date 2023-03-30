Chlöe releases title track for upcoming album, ‘In Pieces’

The countdown to Chlöe‘s debut album is nearing its end. With just days before its release, the singer has dropped her new song “In Pieces” alongside a music video.

In the clip, the singer, dressed all in red from her dreads to her dress, plays the piano as she belts the lyrics to her song.

“I wanna be where you are/ I want you to need me like the fire needs the spark/ I need to see it in your eyes/ To lose myself completely like a full moon in the tide,” Chlöe sings.

In the chorus, she continues, “I don’t want nobody else to hold me when I’m in pieces.”

“In Pieces” comes hours after Chlöe’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she took the stage and debuted another song, “Cheatback,” without guest feature Future.

Both tracks will appear on Chlöe’s upcoming album, In Pieces, out Friday.