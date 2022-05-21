ChocolatestartupembracingAsianheritage

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
LOSANGELES— ChrisYoung,theco-founderandchiefexecutiveofficerofachocolatestartup,recentlyobservedalackofdiversityinleadershipbehindestablishedandevenemergingbrandsinthecategory.Heandhistwoco-founders“feltlikeweneededtoconcealourAsianheritageforthisindustrytotakeusseriously,”Mr.YoungrecountedinaLinkedInpost.

Hedescribedthe“uphillbattle”thefoundingteamhasfacedoverthepastfouryearssincelaunchingPocketLatte,abrandofchocolatesquaresinfusedwithcoffee,noting,“atcandytradeshows,wefrequentlygotaskedquestionslike‘wheredoyouimportthisfrom’or‘whatpartofChina’isthisfrom.”

“Today,thatallchanges,”headded,revealingaforthcominglaunchofchocolatecoatedalmondsfeaturingAsian-inspiredflavors,includingblacksesame,matcha,Vietnamesecoffeeandyuzumango.Theexpansionmarksthebrand’s“biggestandboldestmoveever”withproductsthat“proudlyrepresentourupbringingandculture,”Mr.Youngsaid.

“Forthefirsttimeever,we’llbeannouncingthatwe’reAsian-Americanowned,”hetoldFoodEntrepreneur.“Weneveroncementioned‘Asian’inourpackaging,marketingorproducts,butwecouldn’thideourethnicityatatradeshoworindustryevent.Sonow,we’redonehiding,andwe’regoingtostandproud.”

PocketLatte’snewChocoNutslinewillbeavailabletoorderonlineatpocketlatte.com.Additionally,Mr.Youngsaidhehopestopartnerwithamajorretaileronanexclusivelaunchto“setanexample”andpavethewayforincreasedrepresentationofminority-ownedbrands.Thebrand’scorelineofcoffee-chocolatesquaresisavailableinmorethan7,500storesnationwide. 

“ChocolatealmondsareverymuchanAmericanthing,”Mr.Youngsaid.“It’sasideofchocolatewhereconsumersaremoreopentoinnovation,totryingsomethingnewthattheymaynototherwisetryinastandardchocolatebar.Wethoughtit’sagoodwaytowarmupconsumerstoflavorstheyhaveprobablyneverheardof.”

Thecompanymanufacturesitsproductsanddevelopedthecoatedalmondslinewithinafewweeks,hesaid.Mr.Youngsaidhehopesthenewproductlinewillinspireamovementamongotherunderrepresentedfoundersandleadersinthefoodindustry.

“IwasbornandraisedinAmerica,butIgototradeshowsandthatperpetualforeignerstereotypeisveryabundant,”hesaid.“IfI’maperpetualforeigner,IwanttomakeAsian-inspiredthingsmoreAmericanbecauseIcan’tmakemyselfmoreAmerican.That’skindofourthoughtprocess.Ifthey’regoingtoputusinthatbox,we’regoingtomakethatboxmoreaccessibletoanyAmerican.” 





