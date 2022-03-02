Choctaw’s new mobile app brings the casino experience to your phone

Choctaw Casinos and Resorts is taking the casino experience virtual with a new mobile app that lets users play their favorite games for prizes.

Choctaw Slots contains over 100 free-to-play games, including slots, blackjack, bingo and video poker. The app is available on iTunes, Google Play, Facebook and on choctawslots.com.

While casino gambling is illegal in Texas, except for a Kickapoo tribal casino in Eagle Pass, the app is considered a social casino because games are played for prizes or sweepstakes, not cash.

Wendy Carter, Choctaw’s executive director of gaming marketing, said the app expands Choctaw’s reach beyond southeastern Oklahoma. Choctaw is about 90 minutes north of Dallas on U.S. 75 in Durant, Okla.

“Users can play Choctaw Slots on any device and from anywhere around the world,” Carter said in a statement.

The app takes Choctaw into a virtual realm already occupied by one of its main competitors for Dallas-Fort Worth gamblers. Chickasaw Nation’s WinStar World Casino and Resort also has a free online social casino app.

Texas is surrounded by states that allow casino gambling. It’s estimated that the state’s residents spend $2.5 billion to $3 billion a year at casinos in Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Choctaw’s app was developed with Nevada-based Ruby Seven Studios Inc. The company has over seven years of casino app development experience, working previously with Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, California’s Pechanga Resort and Casino and Wisconsin’s Lake of the Torches Casino.

In January, Choctaw announced plans to create a $165 million resort in Hochatown, Okla., near Broken Bow Lake. Last summer, Choctaw unveiled its new $600 million, 21-story Sky Tower.