The chokehold death of a man on a New York City subway, which has been deemed a homicide, is expected to be reviewed by a grand jury, according to sources from CBS News. The incident occurred earlier in the week and the victim was 30 years old. Stay informed about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.
Chokehold death of man on New York City subway set to go to grand jury, sources say
The chokehold death of a man on a New York City subway, which has been deemed a homicide, is expected to be reviewed by a grand jury, according to sources from CBS News. The incident occurred earlier in the week and the victim was 30 years old. Stay informed about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.