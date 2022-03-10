Chris Brown seeks apology after releasing alleged text messages and voice notes in rape case

Amy Sussman/Getty Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Brown is looking for an apology after he posted alleged text messages and a voice note from the girl who has sued him for rape.

After sharing the video and messages on social media and in an effort to clear his identify of the allegations, Brown took to his Instagram story on Wednesday, saying he was owed an apology however is not optimistic about really receiving it.

“Rattling y’all owe me an apology… will not maintain my breath ready for it although ….” the put up learn.

The textual content messages that allegedly got here from the girl to Brown circulated on web earlier this week. “Lacking u,” and “U have been actually the very best — I’ve had” have been part of the thread. Within the voice notice Brown shared, a voice that sounds to be that of a lady might be heard saying, “I simply wish to see you once more, I imply, simply reply the telephone.”

In accordance with Rolling Stone, the unnamed girl claims the R&B singer laced her drink and assaulted her on a yacht in December 2020.

Upon the invention of the textual content messages, the girl lost her authorized illustration. “We weren’t made conscious that the knowledge existed (previous to submitting),” the girl’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, informed Rolling Stone. “It’s not a touch upon whether or not an assault occurred or not, nevertheless it precludes us from going ahead.”

Brown initially shared his ideas in regards to the new accusations again in January, saying he thinks the current allegations, and people of the previous, at all times appear to pop up when he is engaged on new music.

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [lies] at any time when I am releasing new music or tasks, “THEY” attempt to pull some actual bulls***,” the singer wrote again in January.

Over time, Brown has maintained his innocence and continued to put up feedback and messages on social media in assist of it.

“No extra dragging me via the mud,” the singer stated together with the voice notice he shared. “CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [lie]. Now let’s examine if the media will hold that very same vitality that they had making an attempt to destroy me, to Run the actual story. Me and my group are taking authorized motion on this example. You do not play with individuals lives like that. THX TEAM BREEZY…”

