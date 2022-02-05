Chris Brown sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on yacht in Florida

Rapper Chris Brown has been accused of assaulting a professional dancer onboard a yacht near rapper Sean “Diddy” Comb’s Florida home. The dancer, who is referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claims the 32-year-old used his power and influence to drug and assault her against her consent, causing her lasting emotional harm.

In a complaint filed Friday, the dancer alleged that while on a trip to Miami in December 2020, Brown invited her and another friend to visit Diddy’s house on Star Island to talk about her music. While on the boat, Doe said she and Brown had a drink he mixed, before she felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

She described feeling disoriented and physically unstable while being pushed into a bedroom by Brown. Doe said she attempted to leave but Brown ignored her pleas to stop and assaulted her.

After telling a friend, Doe left the yacht and had minimal contact with Brown, besides taking a Plan B pill at his urging. Brown allegedly told Doe he was “faded” and didn’t remember some parts of their encounter. After returning to California, Doe claims she took an STD test and maintained minimal contact with Brown.

Rapper Chris Brown performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. Getty Images



On August 26, 2021, Doe says she visited Brown’s home studio in California for the second time. After refusing to join him upstairs in a bedroom, Brown called her a “slut” and implied she would not have a music career if she refused to sleep with him.

Doe says that since the alleged assault, she has “experienced dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks and engaged in self harm.” She is asking for over $20 million in damages.

Brown has not yet responded to the allegations.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been accused of assault. The suit mentions several of Brown’s infractions: in 2017, a former girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him; in 2019, he was detained in Paris for an alleged assault; and in 2009 he was accused of battery by his former girlfriend Rihanna.

Trending News