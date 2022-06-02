Chris Buescher to miss first career Cup race at Gateway after testing positive for COVID-19

RFK Racing announced Thursday evening that Chris Buescher won’t drive the staff’s No. 17 Ford this weekend at World Broad Expertise Raceway at Gateway after testing constructive for COVID-19. It’s going to mark Buescher’s first missed race in his whole Cup profession.

The staff additionally introduced NASCAR Tenting World Truck Collection star Zane Smith will function the substitute driver for Buescher. Smith, who has received thrice in Truck competitors this 12 months and has been runner-up for the sequence title the previous two years, will make his Cup debut. Buescher is anticipated to return to the motive force’s seat subsequent week at Sonoma.

That is the primary time a full-time Cup driver has missed a race resulting from COVID-19 since final summer season, when Corey LaJoie was sidelined at Michigan earlier than returning the subsequent week. Curiously, this marks the second time Smith has served as a COVID substitute, as he served the identical function when the virus pressured Justin Haley to overlook an Xfinity Collection race at Dover in Might 2021.

For Buescher, lacking a race will function a serious blow to his hopes of constructing the NASCAR playoffs on factors. After final week at Charlotte, Buescher sat a full 75 factors again of Tyler Reddick for the ultimate spot within the playoffs on factors, and he’ll now miss a complete race’s price of factors. Nevertheless, Buescher ought to be capable to stay playoff eligible by a medical waiver, which NASCAR has granted to drivers who’ve missed races resulting from COVID previously.

Buescher’s absence at Gateway is one other damaging improvement for him, as he ended up making the spotlight reel for the unsuitable motive in final week’s Coca-Cola 600. In a crash on Lap 347, Buescher’s automotive was launched skyward within the infield turf, sending him flipping half a dozen instances down the entrance straightaway earlier than his automotive got here to relaxation the wrong way up. Buescher was unhurt and in a position to climb out after security staff flipped his automotive again onto its wheels.