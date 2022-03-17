Chris Godwin agrees to extension with Buccaneers: Receiver lands three-year, $60 million deal, per report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star huge receiver Chris Godwin won’t be enjoying on the franchise tag for the second straight 12 months, as he and the Bucs have agreed on a three-year, $60 million deal that features $40 million assured at signing, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old’s new deal is strikingly just like that of Los Angeles Chargers huge receiver Mike Williams, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million cope with $40 million assured as properly simply over every week in the past. The AAV of $20 million per 12 months is tied for fourth within the NFL, per Over The Cap. This deal seems to be a win-win for either side, since Godwin receives the cash he’s price and will get to hit free company once more at 29-years-old.

Godwin caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021, however tore his ACL in the course of the Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints in December. It was nonetheless a rebound marketing campaign, as Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns whereas lacking 4 video games in 2020 enjoying on the tag.

The Penn State product was chosen by the Buccaneers within the third spherical of the 2017 NFL Draft. He began in simply seven video games over his first two seasons, however exploded in 2019 with 86 receptions, 1,333 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. Godwin has been an vital a part of Tampa Bay’s offense, and has led the Bucs in receiving two out of the final three seasons. Normal supervisor Jason Licht wished to maintain him within the fold shifting ahead, they usually lastly have the deal in place they’ve been working years towards.

After an offseason that started tough with the retirement of Tom Brady and the lack of their two beginning offensive guards, issues are starting to search for for the Buccaneers. Brady determined to return for one more season, Tampa Bay was capable of retain heart Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis after which the Bucs reportedly added huge receiver Russell Gage in free company and traded for New England Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason.