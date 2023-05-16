Chris Klieman contract extension: Kansas State extends coach through 2030 season after winning Big 12 title

Kansas State has introduced a brand new contract for head soccer coach Chris Klieman that assists in keeping him answerable for the Wildcats till the 2030 season. In his first 4 years on the helm, Klieman has led the workforce to a 30-20 document, together with a 10-4 season in 2021 that noticed them win the Big 12 Championship Game and make an look within the Sugar Bowl.

The new contract pays Klieman a base wage of $5.5 million in line with 12 months and extends his earlier deal, which was once set to run out in 2026. Klieman was the pinnacle coach in 2019 after mythical coach Bill Snyder’s departure.

Klieman stated in a remark, “I am extremely appreciative of Dr. Richard Linton and Gene Taylor for their phenomenal support of our football program… We have what we need here at K-State to consistently win at a high level.”

Klieman, who gained 4 nationwide titles in 5 seasons as coach of North Dakota State, helped Kansas State briefly go back to bowl eligibility in his first season, in spite of a pandemic-shortened 2020 the place megastar quarterback Skylar Thompson was once injured. The Wildcats completed the 2021 season ranked No. 14, even after a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

With wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who had been each top-10 groups on the time, Kansas State completed the season with a 10-4 document and the Big 12 Championship. Athletic director Gene Taylor stated of Klieman’s tenure, “Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program… one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture.”

Kansas State just lately landed at No. 12 in CBS Sports’ post-spring peak 25, in spite of shedding All-American operating again Deuce Vaughn. The Wildcats get started the 2023 season towards Southeast Missouri State and can play 5 house video games of their manageable Big 12 slate.