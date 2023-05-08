Chris Klieman contract extension: Kansas State finalizing deal with coach following Big 12 title, per report

Kansas State is finalizing a brand new $44 million contract with coach Chris Klieman that can run throughout the 2030 season, in step with ESPN. Klieman is 30-20 (20-16 Big 12) in 4 seasons with Okay-State and simply led the Wildcats to a 10-4 season highlighted by way of a victory over TCU within the Big 12 Championship Game and an look within the Sugar Bowl.

The four-year extension can pay Klieman a median of $5.5 million per yr, in step with ESPN. That averages out to more or less a $1.5 million annual elevate for Klieman, whose present deal runs via 2026. Klieman took over the Okay-State program after the 2018 season when mythical coach Bill Snyder’s 2nd tenure got here to an finish with a 5-7 marketing campaign.

After profitable 4 nationwide titles in 5 seasons because the coach at North Dakota State, Klieman temporarily returned Kansas State to bowl eligibility with an 8-5 season in 2019. Okay-State completed simply 4-6 within the pandemic-shortened 2020, however that deficient file got here amid a season-ending damage to megastar quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Wildcats are 18-9 during the last two seasons and completed the 2022 marketing campaign ranked No. 14, even after a 45-20 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

In addition to the Big 12 identify sport victory in opposition to an eventual CFP runner-up in TCU, Kansas State’s 10-4 file this previous season additionally incorporated wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who have been top-10 groups on the time.

The Wildcats lately landed at No. 12 within the post-spring height 25 of CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd in spite of shedding All-American working again Deuce Vaughn. Okay-State opens the 2023 season in opposition to Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2 and faces a manageable Big 12 slate that includes 5 house video games, together with contests in opposition to league freshmen Houston and UCF.