Chris Paul injury update: Suns star to have MRI after hurting hand in final game before All-Star break

Chris Paul injured his right hand in the third quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ 124-121 win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Moments later, he was ejected from the game after cursing at — and bumping — a referee.

Here’s the injury:

And here’s the ejection:

This was Phoenix’s final game before the All-Star break. Paul, a 12-time All-Star, is scheduled to represent Team LeBron for the third straight year on Sunday. Late Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Paul would have an MRI on Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, his status remains unclear.

The Suns’ Devin Booker, who is also on Team LeBron, told reporters that Paul is “fine,” via the Arizona Republic‘s Duane Rankin, and that he doesn’t expect Paul to miss the All-Star Game. Phoenix coach Monty Williams, who will coach Team Durant on Sunday, told reporters he didn’t have an update on the injury.

If it turns out to be more severe than Booker thought, the NBA will have to name an injury replacement from the Western Conference. In that case, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies would have a strong case, particularly because Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers injured his ankle on Wednesday.