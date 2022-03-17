Chris Rock pokes fun at ‘Licorice Pizza’, Sean Penn, during surprise awards show appearance

Walt Disney Tv/Yolanda Perez

Chris Rock took to the rostrum through the Nationwide Board of Overview honors in New York Metropolis Tuesday night, and his shock look might need some wishing he was again as host of this 12 months’s Academy Awards.

Rock poked enjoyable at Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s award-winning coming of age movie, in accordance with USA Today.

“I am right here for Paul Thomas Anderson,” Rock reportedly stated, “an individual who has by no means forged me…Nothing!” joked the 57-year-old stand-up. “Not even to clean his automobile!”

Rock admitted, nevertheless, that Licorice Pizza was “most likely the very best film I noticed this 12 months,” however allowed, “I solely noticed about 4 films,” earlier than including, “It is a good factor I’m not internet hosting the Oscars this 12 months, like, ‘I hope you noticed this [stuff], as a result of I did not'”

Of the movie, by which Cooper Hoffman‘s excessive school-aged character leads to a relationship with an older Alana Haim, Rock riffed, the main man is, “not clearly good-looking sufficient to get Alana, and that’s form of the (plot) of the film.”

He added of Hoffman’s character, “He works actually laborious. And she or he learns that cash and laborious work do for males what ladies suppose cosmetic surgery does for them.”

Rock additionally took a shot at Licorice Pizza‘s Sean Penn for reportedly filming a documentary in Ukraine amid the battles there. “I do know he has one thing to do with this warfare. I do know he is combined up in it,” Rock stated. “Sean Penn is getting waterboarded as we converse.”

Jabs however, Licorice Pizza gained Nationwide Board of Overview’s Finest Movie Prize on the ceremony, and has been nominated for 3 Oscars, together with Finest Image, at this 12 months’s 94th Annual Academy Awards, which air reside on ABC on March 27.

