Chris Sale injury: Red Sox lefty to miss start of season with ribcage fracture; return timetable unclear

Pink Sox beginning pitcher Chris Sale will miss the beginning of the 2022 MLB season resulting from a stress fracture in his ribcage, Sale and the group advised reporters on Wednesday. As for any form of timetable for the return of the lanky lefty, it is anybody’s guess presently. Sale himself stated as a lot.

Sale, 32, missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 following Tommy John surgical procedure. He made it again for 9 common season begins final yr, by which he was 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 42 2/Three innings. He was a blended bag in three playoff begins, getting knocked round just a few instances however hanging out seven in 5 1/Three high quality innings in Sport 5 of the ALCS.

The Pink Sox’s rotation actually seems stronger with Sale in it. The seven-time All-Star completed between second and sixth in AL Cy Younger voting each single season from 2012-18, and was persistently probably the most dependable aces within the sport. He was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, although he nonetheless struck out 218 in comparison with 37 walks in 147 1/Three innings and posted a 3.39 FIP.

With out Sale, the Pink Sox can throw promising teenager Tanner Houck within the rotation behind Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Wealthy Hill and Michael Wacha.

The Pink Sox have been 92-70 final season, ending tied for the 2 wild card spots with the Yankees. That was behind the Rays within the AL East and only one sport forward of the Blue Jays. All 4 groups are anticipated to contend within the AL East once more this yr.